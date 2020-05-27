BREAKING UPDATE: Victim identified following fatal domestic shooting in Semmes

UPDATE (10:0 am) — The victim has been identified as Steven McManus, the boyfriend of suspect Amanda Moberly. Investigators say Moberly called 911, saying McManus began to choke her after an argument. Moberly said she grabbed a gun to defend herself. Two children under the age of 12 were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

UPDATE (8:00 am) — Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was connected to a domestic dispute. The victim was shot several times.

UPDATE (6:00 am) — According to Mobile County Sheriff Office Public Affairs Director Lori Myles, Amanda Moberly has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting in Semmes. More information is expected to be released this morning.

Amanda Moberly

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, a shooting was reported last night in Semmes. It happened just after 11 pm on Hi Wood Circle West. We are working on getting more information this morning.

