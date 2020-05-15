BREAKING UPDATE: MCSO confirms their K-9 unit is assisting in a double homicide investigation in Bayou La Batre

UPDATE (8:10 am) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms their K-9 unit is assisting with a double homicide investigation.
UPDATE (7:36 am) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms their K-9 unit is headed to the scene to assist in the homicide investigation in Bayou La Batre.
BAYOU LA BATRE (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Friday morning.
The shooting happened on Rock Road in Coden at 2:27 a.m., according to a public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s website.
