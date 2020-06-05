BREAKING UPDATE: City of Mobile removes Admiral Raphael Semmes monument overnight

UPDATE (5:37 am) — George Talbot has confirmed that the City of Mobile took down the monument overnight.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The monument honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes has been taken down overnight. The 120-year-old monument was vandalized earlier this week. You can read that story, along with the suspect’s arrest here.

