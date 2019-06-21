BREAKING: Two suspects arrested for Bonneville Drive murder, victim’s body found burned

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Police say Amber Kuta caused the death of Tracy Griffin after they were engaged in an argument that turned physical.

Kuta then contacted Timothy Buford to help her get rid of the body.

Buford was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated charge of third degree domestic violence.

Both were transported to Mobile Metro Jail on Friday.

Original story

Mobile police have arrested two suspects for the murder of a woman who was found burned in the backyard of her home on Bonneville Drive.

Amber Kuta, 37, and Timothy Buford, 35, are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

The victim, Tracy Griffin, 57, was found Thursday morning severely burned in the backyard of her home in the 700 block of Bonneville Drive. Mobile police made the discovery after they were called by concerned family members who had not heard from Griffin for several days.

Griffin’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed.

Read the news release from MPD here:

On Thursday, June 20, 2019 at approximately 11 a.m., Mobile Police responded to 700 block of Bonneville Drive in reference to a report a missing female. While checking the location the victim was located on a burn pile in the back yard deceased. The victim’s body was severely burned. The victim, Tracy Giffin, 57, was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed.

Through the course of this investigation, Amber Kuta, 37, and Timothy Buford, 35, were developed as suspects in this case. Buford was currently booked in Metro Jail and Kuta was located after efforts made by the police department.

Kuta and Buford are both being charged with Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.