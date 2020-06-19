Driver crashes through front gate at NAS Saufley Field, killed in crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Two people were killed late Thursday night in separate crashes in Pensacola and Navarre.

Troopers were called to the first crash on Navarre Parkway at Bluetip Dr at 10:13 p.m. when a 59-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking across the eastbound lanes of US-98. The pickup truck traveling east on US-98 was driven by a 16-year-old, who was not injured.

A 20-year-old was killed in Pensacola late Thursday when he crashed through the front gate of Naval Air Station Saufley Field. The sedan crashed into a barricade and overturned, killing the driver. Troopers were called to the scene at 10:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. Investigators do not know why the driver did not stop at the front gate checkpoint, the report says.

Both crash scenes have been cleared and will not affect your morning commute, according to WKRG News 5 traffic reporter Amanda Devoe.

This article was updated at 5:54 a.m. with new information from the Florida Highway Patrol.