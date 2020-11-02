BREAKING: Threat made against Summerdale School on social media

CORRECTION: The school is not on lockdown but several officers are on campus for extra security.
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Summerdale Police Department have confirmed that a threat has been posted on social media towards Summerdale School. Officers are currently investigating the threat and the school is on lockdown.
