BREAKING: Threat made against Summerdale School on social media

CORRECTION: The school is not on lockdown but several officers are on campus for extra security.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Summerdale Police Department have confirmed that a threat has been posted on social media towards Summerdale School. Officers are currently investigating the threat and the school is on lockdown.

