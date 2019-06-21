BREAKING: Texas police officer shot, killed

MISSION, Texas (WKRG/ AP)– A Texas police officer has died after he was shot in the line of duty.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen.

According to WKRG sister station KVEO, the officer was flagged down by the gunman. The gunman then opened fire.

Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

The suspect is in custody.