BREAKING: Man hit and killed trying to cross Highway 98

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A cool down has arrived Gulf Coast! That cold front is slowly passing through our area this morning, so we are starting out in the low 60s with cloudy skies. In the mid-morning hours, we are going to get cooler and dip into the 50s as that front passes our area.

By lunch time we should all be sunny with breezy conditions! We will see sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Our highs this afternoon will be in the mid-50s and tomorrow in the low 30s. The windy conditions are going to last for a few days so wind chill values tomorrow morning will be in the mid-20s! Tomorrow afternoon our high is only 48 degrees.