BREAKING: Man hit and killed trying to cross Highway 98

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A fatal crash in Mobile County Saturday night is under investigation. According to State Troopers:

MOBILE – Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, ALEA State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 98 west of Mobile.  Nino Prisco, 30, of Mobile, was attempting to cross the road near Charmingdale Drive East when he was struck by a westbound 2016 Mercedes Benz GLC 300.  Prisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.  The driver of the vehicle, Larry Eatmon, 62, of Semmes, was not injured.  No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate. ###   

