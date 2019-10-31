BCSO: Spanish Fort mayor slapped woman in face

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information on the arrest of Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan:

On October 21, 2019 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took a report of possible harassment. The female complainant alleged that she was “slapped in the face” by Michael McMillan on or about October 01, 2019.

The report was forwarded to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. An investigation was done in the case to include interviews and gathering of surveillance video.

On today’s date, October 31, 2019, a probable cause warrant card was issued to the victim in the case. The victim signed a warrant for arrest of Michael McMillan for harassment 3rd degree.

The attorney for Mr. McMillan was notified of the active warrant for Mr. McMillian’s arrest. Mr. McMillan turned himself in to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on the outstanding warrant.

Mr. McMillan was booked and is being held on $500 bond. Mr. McMillan is ordered to have no contact with the victim. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

McMillan left the jail late Thursday afternoon avoiding reporter questions and quickly backing out of a parking spot before taking off.

Original story

Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan has been arrested on a harassment charge. He’s in the jail log for Baldwin County. WKRG News 5’s team of Baldwin County reporters are working to learn more.

According to jail records, he turned himself in at 2:39 p.m. Thursday.

