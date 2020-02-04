BREAKING: Shooting reported at apartment complex on Brill Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Sunset On The Bayou apartment complex on Brill Rd.

The shooting was reported at 4:25 a.m. at 2001 Brill Road, according to a crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

News 5 is working to get more information.

