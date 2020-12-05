BREAKING: Shooting leaves one person dead outside McDonald’s in Jackson, AL

UPDATE (12/5/20 9:42 AM) — One man is in custody investigations are still going on.

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning outside of a McDonald’s in Jackson, Alabama.

No other details are available at this time. We’ll provide more information on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

