(WKRG) UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol clarified the accident involved a large box truck loaded with lumber and a Chevy Impala.
Both people inside of the Impala and the driver of the truck died.
UPDATE: Three people were killed in early morning crash on the Lillian Highway Bridge.
Original Article: The Lillian Bridge on Highway 98 is closed after a serious crash involving an 18-wheeler. A significant amount of fuel has spilled onto the roadway, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.
Watch News 5 This Morning for traffic updates throughout the morning.
LATEST STORIES:
- BIKER DAD: Harleys in the halls: Bikes roar into local classrooms to teach about sharing the road
- Surviving Breast Cancer, all day Thursday
- Mother can finally hold baby born without skin
- Ford dealership gives Bible, flag, AR-15 vouchers to customers
- BREAKING: Three people killed in crash on Lillian Bridge, traffic blocked