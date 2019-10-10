BREAKING: Three people killed in crash on Lillian Bridge, traffic blocked

(WKRG) UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol clarified the accident involved a large box truck loaded with lumber and a Chevy Impala.

Both people inside of the Impala and the driver of the truck died.

UPDATE: Three people were killed in early morning crash on the Lillian Highway Bridge.

Original Article: The Lillian Bridge on Highway 98 is closed after a serious crash involving an 18-wheeler. A significant amount of fuel has spilled onto the roadway, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

