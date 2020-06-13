BREAKING: Search for escaped inmate in Conecuh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The search is on for an escaped inmate in Conecuh County, Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office:

Please be on the lookout for an escaped inmate that was discovered missing this morning from the Conecuh County Sheriffs Office. He was on work release and was last seen in the city limits of Evergreen around 8:00 am. Below is a picture of the subject. Billy Wayne Jones. He is 5’6, 220 lbs, brown eyes and is bald. He is wearing grey sweatpants, and a bloody white T-shirt. If you have any information on this subject please call the sheriff’s office at 251-578-1260.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories