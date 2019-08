WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) -- A teenage girl for Wilmer has been reported missing. Kara Marie Singleton, 15, ran away from home Monday and hasn't been seen since. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red and gray Nike shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kara Singleton, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at (251)574-8633.