UPDATE: Man shot and killed outside Prichard church identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WRKG) —

UPDATE (6/18) — Prichard Police have released the name of the man shot and killed outside of a church in Prichard Saturday.

Investigators are still searching for answers in the murder of 18-year-old Dorne De’Wayne Wheeler.

If anyone has information pertaining to this homicide, they are asked to contact the local authorities or Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/15) –– A man was shot to death outside a church in Prichard Saturday morning.

Prichard police have a confirmed the homicide took place at Church of God Pentecostal on Telegraph Road near Benjamin Street.

Police say the victim was walking along Telegraph Road when shots were fired at him. That’s when he started running to the church, where he was shot and killed.

“This young man was apparently fleeing another young man,” said Rollen Edwards, Jr. the Pastor at Church of God Pentecostal.

Witnesses tell News 5 they heard at least a dozen shots. Several bullet holes can be seen on the side of the church. No one was at the church.

“Young people you need to stop it because you’re killing one another by the scores. There’s no more twenties left. You’re all dead or in prison,” said Edwards.

Edwards says he’s fed up.

“I want to say to our people. We need to start holding our young men and women accountable for their actions,” said Edwards.

And that he’s ready for people to put the guns down. “Pray and look to God to solve our problems, and not our guns to solve the problems,” he said.

Police are still looking for a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Prichard Police.