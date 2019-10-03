Family: Prichard homicide is a murder-suicide

UPDATE (5:20 a.m.) — News 5 has spoken with family members who say this was a murder-suicide. Police have not confirmed that, but say they are not looking for a suspect.

Police say a third person was also shot. That person is being treated at the hospital.

Family members have told us who the victim is, but we are not releasing that information until police tell us all next of kin have been notified.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Prichard. It happened overnight near Bellmeade Drive. Lieutenant Robert Martin confirmed the information with News 5. This is an ongoing investigation.