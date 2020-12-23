BREAKING: Pensacola police searching for suspect after attempted carjacking

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department are searching for a suspect following an attempted carjacking on West Brainerd Street. Investigators say the homeowner was in his driveway around 11pm, locking his cars for the night when two men approached him and tried to steal his car. One of the suspects pulled out a gun. The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot at the suspects. Both men ran away. One of the victims turned up at a house on N Street with a gunshot wound. His injuries are non-life threatening. The homeowner was not injured and it appears that the suspects never fired their guns.

