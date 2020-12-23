BREAKING: Pensacola police searching for suspect after attempted carjacking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill spoke for the first time Tuesday on his recent conversations with top conservative Washington politicians trying to overturn the presidential election results.

Merrill said he has often advised political allies with his experience as Alabama Secretary of State when conferring about finding evidence of fraud. He met with northern Alabama's U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-05) last week, attended the White House Christmas party in Washington, D.C., and confirmed he regularly talks to other secretaries of state.