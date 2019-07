UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) — Pensacola Police took the suspect into custody around 4:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive, which is about three blocks from the burglary. He is being questioned by detectives.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department are currently searching for a home burglary suspect near Leesway Boulevard. He’s a white man in his 50’s. Officers say he’s wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Officers are using the police drone to track him down.