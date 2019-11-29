BREAKING: Overturned shrimp boat in Mobile Bay, two crew members missing

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: State troopers released the following updated on the search:

State Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division have been searching for the victims of a boat accident in Mobile Bay off Ft. Morgan since daylight this morning. A 50 foot shrimp boat named “The Chief” capsized around 4:00 a.m. this morning. The captain of the vessel, Mr. Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was recovered at the Sand Island lighthouse by another shrimp boat and crew. The other two crew members are missing. Their names are not being released yet. The USCG is searching the area with a 45 foot patrol boat, a fixed wing aircraft, and a helicopter along with patrol boats from ALEA’s Marine Patrol and the Alabama Marine Resources Division. Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, Bon Secour Volunteer Fire Department, Daphne Search and Rescue, and Orange Beach Fire/Rescue are also searching the area and providing divers to clear the hull of the capsized vessel. More details will follow as the situation develops. A unified command post has been established at the boat ramp at Ft. Morgan where a PIO is available on scene.

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) Two crew members are missing after a shrimp boat overturned in Mobile Bay early Friday morning.

The captain of the boat was rescued, according to a family member.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms the vessel overturned off the coast of Ft. Morgan near the first oil rig.

A family member, who contacted News 5, identified the name of the vessel as “Chief.” News 5 is working to get more information.

