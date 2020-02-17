BREAKING: Overnight shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting on Calhoun Street in Mobile. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. We are not sure what led up to the crime and what condition the victim is in.
