UPDATE: Man shot, woman defended herself in Chunchula shooting

UPDATE: (4:00 a.m.) — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Chunchula. According to an officer near the home, the man attacked a woman, who then defended herself. The woman sustained minor injuries, she was taken to the hospital.
CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Chunchula. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Crime Map, the shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on Cleborne Road.
