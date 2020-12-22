BREAKING: One-year-old hit by car, dies from injuries in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating the death of a one-year-old girl. According to a release from the Crestview Police Department, officers responded to a home on Oglesby Avenue just before midnight on Monday. There was a call that a child had been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found that Coralynn Larry had died from her injuries. Investigators say Latoya Smith was backing out of the driveway when she ran over the child. The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES