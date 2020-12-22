BREAKING: One-year-old hit by car, dies from injuries in Crestview

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating the death of a one-year-old girl. According to a release from the Crestview Police Department, officers responded to a home on Oglesby Avenue just before midnight on Monday. There was a call that a child had been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found that Coralynn Larry had died from her injuries. Investigators say Latoya Smith was backing out of the driveway when she ran over the child. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories