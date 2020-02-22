BREAKING: One man dead following hit and run incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police say that one man is dead following a hit and run. The search is also on for whoever hit and killed the man.
The incident happened before dawn Saturday morning on the West I-65 Service Road South. MPD says that the victim was with his wife, and were both staying at a nearby hotel, when he was hit by two vehicles and killed.
The man has not yet been identified.
News 5 will continue to follow this story and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.
