BREAKING: One dead in Escambia County, Fla., shooting, deputies searching for suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after shots were fired into a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue, and now Escambia County deputies are searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened at Massachusetts Avenue near Montpellier Drive. Deputies say two men were driving in a car when they were shot and the car went off the road hitting a power pole. One man died on scene. The other man was taken to a hospital. 

The only description investigators have right now is for a suspect is a Black man in black clothing. ECSO has a K9 and is searching the area 

