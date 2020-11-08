BREAKING: MPD investigating after dead body found inside hotel room in Tillman’s Corner

Tillman’s Corner, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found inside a hotel room.
The discovery was made inside a room at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Tillman’s Corner around 8:30 Sunday morning.
It is not known whether this is a suicide or homicide and no other information has been released at this time as it is an active investigation.
We’ll provide updates as soon as we get more information on this developing story.
