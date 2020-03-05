BREAKING: Mobile Police Officer involved in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are working an accident involving a Mobile police officer. Witnesses at the scene say a driver ran a red light at Government and Pleasant Valley and hit the officer.
