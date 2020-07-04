PRICHARD, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm that are investigating a shooting in Prichard. It happened on Prichard Avenue and St. Stephens Road. Details are still limited.
LATEST STORIES
- 1 child dead, 3 others injured in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, investigation ongoing
- BREAKING: Mobile Police investigating shooting in Prichard
- What to expect from Saints QB’s Hill, Winston, Stevens in training camp
- 4 people test positive at The Brennity Assisted Living facility in Daphne
- More law enforcement on the streets ahead of Fourth of July Weekend to prevent drunk driving