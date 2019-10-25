BREAKING: Mobile County Deputies investigate homicide in West Mobile

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in West Mobile.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene on Oyler Road. That’s just off Jeff Hamilton Road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories