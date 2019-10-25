BREAKING: Mobile County Deputies investigate homicide in West Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in West Mobile.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on scene on Oyler Road. That’s just off Jeff Hamilton Road.
