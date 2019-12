ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult.

72-year old James Rayford Calhoun was last seen on Monday, December 2nd in Century, Florida. He may be driving his 2019 KIA, 4 door car, dark blue in color, FL. Tag #352NER. He may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information about his whereabouts or see his vehicle, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.