MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for two children last seen Thursday night in Irvington. Investigators say 2-year-old Kevin Lucas Caballero and 1-year-old Annalise Marie Caballero could be traveling with James Carl Caballero in a gray Hyundai. If you have any information about their location, please call 911 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
BREAKING: Missing Child Alert issued in Mobile County for two children
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: