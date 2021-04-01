BREAKING: Missing Child Alert issued in Mobile County for two children

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for two children last seen Thursday night in Irvington. Investigators say 2-year-old Kevin Lucas Caballero and 1-year-old Annalise Marie Caballero could be traveling with James Carl Caballero in a gray Hyundai. If you have any information about their location, please call 911 or the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Kevin Caballero
Annelise Caballero

