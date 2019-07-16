UPDATE: Manhunt ends, two suspects in custody

UPDATE (3:11 p.m.) – Police have identified the suspects as Dustin Flannery and Natalie Kolkana. They are facing charges of burglary, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude.

UPDATE (5:50 a.m.) – Both suspects are now in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Deputies are searching for two people in the woods off Dauphin Island Parkway near Marina Drive.

Deputies say a man and a woman ran out of a stolen U-haul and a trailer.

They’re deploying K-9 units to search for the pair.

