BREAKING: Man wanted for Ala. crimes dies in Wisconsin standoff

(MOBILE, Ala.) — A man wanted for crimes in Alabama and Ohio has died in a standoff in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 25-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified by police, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as he barricaded himself inside a home for four hours on Wednesday.

News 5 is working to confirm whether the suspect is the same man wanted for robbing the Microtel Inn in Daphne earlier this month. Gary Eubanks Jr., 25, is also wanted for the murder of his alleged accomplice in the robbery, Baylee Wall, 18, whose body was found beaten and shot in Cincinnati, Ohio this week.

Gary Eubanks, Baylee Wall

Milwaukee Asst. Police Chief Michael Brunson described the suspect who died in the standoff as someone who committed “very serious, heinous crimes.”

