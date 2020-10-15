BREAKING: Man shot to death on Lloyds Lane in Mobile

UPDATE (8:23 am) — Police confirm that a man was shot to death this morning on Lloyds Lane. The victim, who has not yet been identified, later died at a hospital. No other information has been released.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homicide detectives are on the scene of an early morning shooting at a home on Lloyds Lane.

The shooting was reported at 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to a crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

Article edited to include new information.

