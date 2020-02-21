BREAKING: Man shot to death in Crestview

Update: The manager at the Crestview Inn says the victim had been staying at the hotel with his girlfriend for around 3 days. He says people have nothing to worry about, the hotel is safe to stay at. He says this is the first murder to ever happen at the hotel. He says the entire situation is shocking.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man from Niceville. The crime happened last night, just after 11 p.m. at the Crestview Inn on West James Lee Boulevard. Local officers are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Right now, one person of interest has been questioned. The investigation is ongoing.

