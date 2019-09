PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A woman was shot and killed in the 800 block of Grandview St. and Mobile Highway in the Brownsville Community late Sunday night. The man suspected of shooting the woman turned the gun on himself, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:30 Sunday night. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known as of Monday morning.