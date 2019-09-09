BREAKING: Man killed during officer-involved shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gulf Shores. It happened near the Ocean House condos on West Beach Boulevard.

According to an officer near the area, a man ran from his car during a traffic stop. He ran towards the condos and was shot during a confrontation with officers. The man was killed, no officer was hurt during the chase. We are working to get more information this morning.

Witness video sent into News 5 shows the scene from earlier this morning.