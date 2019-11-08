UPDATE: Murder suspect’s bond revoked

UPDATE (4:30 a.m.): Michael Johnson is charged in the 2017 murder of Johnathan Carstarphen. Carstarphen was shot in the back of the head on Friday evening as he stepped out of his car in the parking lot outside of the Rim Shack on Wilson Avenue at St. Stephens Road.

Court records show Johnson’s trial is set to start on November 18. Prosecutors filed a motion earlier this week to revoke his bond. He was booked into jail on Thursday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sits in Mobile Metro jail this morning, charged with murder. Michael Johnson was arrested by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon. Johnson was previously arrested on a murder charge in February 2017, he had posted bail. We are working to get more information about Johnson’s arrest.