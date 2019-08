MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man for Monday’s murder in Eight Mile.

25-year old Dougasian McGrew is charged with murder, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a forged instrument and possession of marijuana.

Investigators say he was arrested after they searched Knollwood Apartments Wednesday around 6PM.

He’s accused of killing 21-year old George Leverette.