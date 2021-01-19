BREAKING: Inmate escapes from Mobile Community Work Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion dollar American rescue plan includes an increase to the federal minimum wage, bringing that wage to $15 an hour. The federal minimum wage has not been increased since 2009.

Small businesses in Alabama have had a tough year because of COVID-19. After closures, losses in sales, and a worsening economy, some are concerned an increased minimum wage will be a difficult transition.