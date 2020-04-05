UPDATE: At least 1 person dead after house fire in Semmes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE (10:53 a.m.): At least one person has died following a house fire in Seemes.

A Sunday morning house fire is under investigation.

The fire happened just after 9:00 Sunday morning at a home on Gaineswood Drive in Semmes. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the home as crews arrived on the scene.

No word on whether or not anybody was in the home at the time of the fire or was hurt in the blaze.

News Five will continue to follow this story and will bring you updates as they become available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories