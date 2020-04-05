UPDATE: At least 1 person dead after house fire in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE (10:53 a.m.): At least one person has died following a house fire in Seemes.

A Sunday morning house fire is under investigation.

The fire happened just after 9:00 Sunday morning at a home on Gaineswood Drive in Semmes. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the home as crews arrived on the scene.

No word on whether or not anybody was in the home at the time of the fire or was hurt in the blaze.

News Five will continue to follow this story and will bring you updates as they become available.

