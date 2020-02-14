BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Ensley

TOKYO (AP) - Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee say there's “no case for any contingency plans or cancelling" the 2020 Games because of the fast spreading virus that has caused one death in Japan and about 1,400 in mainland China.

A full Chinese delegation is expected when the Olympics open in just over five months. But officials were unclear if Chinese athletes will be able to participate in the remaining 19 test events in Japan.