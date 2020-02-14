BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Ensley

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation is underway in Ensley after a man found his roommate dead inside their home. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim had been shot. It happened at a home near Brookmeadow and Winodee. It’s not clear when the shooting took place.

