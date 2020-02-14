ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation is underway in Ensley after a man found his roommate dead inside their home. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim had been shot. It happened at a home near Brookmeadow and Winodee. It’s not clear when the shooting took place.
LATEST STORIES:
- BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Ensley
- Kansas man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find long-term girlfriend
- No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence
- 2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg’s rise
- A Lovely Valentine’s Forecast, no rain and sunny skies