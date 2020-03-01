BREAKING: Homicide investigation in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Ms. (WKRG) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, two men from Bay St. Louis traveled to a medical center in Bay St. Louis. One of the two men was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department was then summoned to the medical center, and the second man said that the shooting happened somewhere in Gulfport. The Gulfport Police Department was then notified about the shooting and is now conducting an investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time and the shooting victim has not yet been identified. Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department.

News Five will continue to follow this story and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

