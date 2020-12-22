BREAKING: Homicide investigation at Avalon Plaza Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating a homicide.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Monday night at the Avalon Plaza Apartments on Michael Boulevard.

The incident was confirmed to have involved an off-duty Prichard police officer but it has also been confirmed that the officer was not the victim.

No other information has been released at this time as it is still an active and ongoing investigation.

News Five will continue to follow this developing story and will update you as soon as additional information is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

