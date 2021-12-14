UPDATE: Helicopter with pilot onboard crashes, shuts down Bonnet Carre Spillway

UPDATE: According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a pilot was in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Here is what FAA said about the incident:

A Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Lake Pontchartrain in LaPlace, La., around 12:35 p.m. local time today. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Also, according to Entergy, the crash did cause a power outage in Kenner and Metairie.

As of 3 p.m., Entergy customers had their power switched back on according to an Entergy spokesperson.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are working a helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Troopers responded to I-10 eastbound at milepost 212 shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

WGNO has a crew en route and will provide updates as they become available.

There is currently no word on injuries.

Entergy is investigating a mass power outage incident in Kenner. More than 20,000 customers are without power as of 2:00 p.m.

At this time, officials cannot confirm that the helicopter crash caused the power outage.