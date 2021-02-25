Apache helicopter crashes at Fort Rucker

UPDATE:

Fort Rucker has released a statement on the Thursday afternoon helicopter crash.

At about 3 p.m. Feb. 25, Fort Rucker officials were notified of a mishap

with an AH-64 Apache helicopter at Hooper Stagefield here. The two-person

crew was conducting flight training. First responders and officials from the unit arrived at the stagefield

shortly after. The aircrew are being evaluated by medical personnel. No

fatalities were reported. The aircraft did sustain damage. The incident is currently under investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — Fort Rucker’s Office of Public Affairs has confirmed a helicopter crash at Hooper Stage Field between Ozark and Fort Rucker.

No fatalities have been reported, and the pilots are being examined by medical staff.

According to public affairs, the crash was caused by an aviation mishap.

We will update this story as more information is released.