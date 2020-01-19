BREAKING: Collision involving MPD at Grelot and Knollwood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A collision between a Mobile Police cruiser and another vehicle is under investigation.

It happened in front of the Circle K gas station at the corner of Grelot Road and Knollwood Drive.

The first call for the accident came in just after 4:00 Sunday morning.

A person who talked to witnesses tells News 5 the police vehicle was sitting at the intersection when a sedan made impact. They believe the driver of the sedan was hurt. We are told the police officer was also injured. The extent of injuries is unknown right now.

News Five will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.