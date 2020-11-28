BREAKING: Gulfport Police investigating after two men found shot to death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

GULFPORT, Ms. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after two unidentified males were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds.

This is according to a Twitter post from the Gulfport Police Department.

According to the tweet, the Gulfport Police Department responded to a vehicle that appeared to be involved in a crash just after 5:00 Saturday morning. When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the two deceased males in the car with gunshot wounds.

No word on what lead to the shooting or whether or not any arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories