BREAKING: Gulfport Police investigating after two men found shot to death

GULFPORT, Ms. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after two unidentified males were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds.

This is according to a Twitter post from the Gulfport Police Department.

According to the tweet, the Gulfport Police Department responded to a vehicle that appeared to be involved in a crash just after 5:00 Saturday morning. When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the two deceased males in the car with gunshot wounds.

No word on what lead to the shooting or whether or not any arrests have been made at this time.