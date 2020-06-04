MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Neighborhood Crime Map, four shootings have been reported overnight in both Mobile and Prichard. The first was reported just before 12:30 near a gas station on I-65 Service Road near the Mobile – Prichard city line. Then minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Saint Stephens Road, less than a mile away. A third shooting was reported near USA Medical Center. A fourth shooting was reported around 2:30 at the Dauphin Gates Apartments near Dauphin and I-65. We are working on getting more information involving these shootings.
LATEST STORIES
- BREAKING: Four shootings reported overnight in Mobile, Prichard
- Baldwin County Student makes perfect score on ACT
- Mobile less impacted by COVID-19 unemployment than nearby cities
- Parents of owner of Lil Brian’s Produce speaks with Prichard community leaders about “all lives splatter” post
- Isolated showers and storms possible thorough Friday, Monitoring Cristobal for the weekend