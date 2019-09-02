BREAKING: First reported death from Hurricane Dorian as young boy drowns

Breaking News
(WKRG/ CNN) The death of a young boy has been reported by the Bahamas Press, the first reported fatality caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The boy’s grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, told local news agencies that her grandson died on Abaco Island, according to CNN, who has not independently confirmed the information.

McIntosh said her daughter told her that she found the body of her son, who she believed drowned. McIntosh added that her granddaughter is also missing.

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said.

Bahamas Press is also reporting a growing list of missing persons.

