Family loses mobile home, everything they own in west Mobile less than 3 weeks before Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people escaped from a mobile home that caught on fire on Schillinger Road in west Mobile.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the Royal Acres Mobile Home Park near Hitt Road.

Flames were shooting from the home when firefighters arrived, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 25 minutes.

A single dad lived in the mobile home with his two boys, ages 14 and 11, and says they are devastated they lost their home and everything they own less than three weeks before Christmas.

“I walked outside and saw the flames coming out. I was going to try and put it out with some water. By the time I got back inside the whole wall was flamed up, so I woke my two boys up. It took off so fast there was really nothing I could do,” said Richard Lance, who lived in the mobile home for 7 years.

A neighbor who woke up to the flames says it was frightening to see and is praying for the family.

“It’s sad to me, especially around the holidays. I just pray that they have a place they can stay. I looked out my window and you could see the whole place engulfed in flames and that’s when I realized police officers and fire trucks were here,” said Tina Waite, who lives down the street from the home.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze.

Lance says he didn’t have insurance for the mobile home and doesn’t have anywhere to go. He says he is working with the American Red Cross to get connected with resources.

Lance says he is just counting his blessings despite losing everything.

“We’ll figure something out. At least the boys are safe. We all made it out okay so everything else can be replaced,” says Lance.

In addition to the three of them getting out without injuries, they also got their family dog out safe.

Editor’s note: Article updated at 10:00 a.m. with new information.